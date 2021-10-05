Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,216 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $96,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.85.

Shares of FB opened at $328.71 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.62 and its 200 day moving average is $337.19. The stock has a market cap of $926.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,583,765 shares of company stock valued at $931,152,856 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

