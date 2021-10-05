Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Lowered to “Hold” at DZ Bank

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $350.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s previous close.

FB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.85.

NASDAQ FB opened at $326.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $362.62 and a 200 day moving average of $337.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,583,765 shares of company stock valued at $931,152,856 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

