Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Lowered to “Hold” at DZ Bank

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $350.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s previous close.

FB has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC upped their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.85.

NASDAQ FB opened at $326.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $362.62 and a 200 day moving average of $337.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $27,244,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,583,765 shares of company stock valued at $931,152,856 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

