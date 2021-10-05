FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Sets New 1-Year High at $404.12

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $404.12 and last traded at $402.29, with a volume of 1339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $396.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,948 shares of company stock worth $10,505,845. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

