Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 199.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $1,919,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 451.5% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SHW traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $287.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.33. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $310.43. The stock has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.28.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

