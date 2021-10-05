Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,932 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 2.3% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $529.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,954. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.05 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $144.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.74, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $549.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

