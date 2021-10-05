FansTime Hits Market Cap of $812,492.89 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. FansTime has a total market cap of $812,492.89 and $282,026.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00052850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.03 or 0.00253015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00113667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00013002 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

