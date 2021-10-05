Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.76

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 5761640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Separately, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.51 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $904.80 million, a P/E ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 2.51.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Federal National Mortgage Association had a net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNMA)

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company. It engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. The firm operates through the following segments: Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increase the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

