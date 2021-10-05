FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 132,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,470,350 shares.The stock last traded at $225.95 and had previously closed at $217.87.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

