Feellike Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,307.77 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Feellike has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

