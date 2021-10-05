Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded up $3.10 on Tuesday, reaching $142.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,407. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $148.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.