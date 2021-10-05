Ferrari (RACE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/22/2021 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

9/20/2021 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $256.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $256.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Ferrari is now covered by analysts at Oddo Securities. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Ferrari is now covered by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

Ferrari stock opened at $207.24 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $176.03 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 29.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 204.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

