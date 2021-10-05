Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Down 5.6%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.72. Approximately 37,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,455,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $418.54 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at $7,898,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 2,060,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 457,330 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 594,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 417,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 289,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

