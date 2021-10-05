Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Down 5.6%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.72. Approximately 37,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,455,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $418.54 million during the quarter.
Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
