FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Update

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 45,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FG Financial Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FG Financial Group by 181.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FG Financial Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FG Financial Group by 62.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in FG Financial Group during the second quarter worth $105,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FGF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,612. FG Financial Group has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73.

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

