Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $302.00

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 302 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 308.50 ($4.03), with a volume of 1257086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 303 ($3.96).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 343.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 388.71.

Get Fidelity China Special Situations alerts:

In other Fidelity China Special Situations news, insider Vanessa Donegan purchased 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £15,151.92 ($19,796.08).

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.