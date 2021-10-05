Financial Avengers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Avengers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 16.2% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $61.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3,250.81. The company had a trading volume of 85,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,379.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,364.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,158.05.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.