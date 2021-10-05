Financial Avengers Inc. Has $6.30 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 4.3% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.0% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

JNJ stock traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $160.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,090,694. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $423.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

