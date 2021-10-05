Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.81

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.81 and traded as high as $38.59. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $37.82, with a volume of 69,677,228 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLF. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,821.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.