Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Gap Down to $13.05

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $12.67. Finch Therapeutics Group shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 8 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,368,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,970 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

