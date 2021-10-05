FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $66.17 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 784,515,897 coins and its circulating supply is 357,611,813 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

