First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. First Busey reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 million. First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 167.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 11.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 90.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Busey stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

