First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Down 2.9%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.62. Approximately 60,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,991,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

AG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $439,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883,449 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,035,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,942,000 after acquiring an additional 764,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,421,000. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.