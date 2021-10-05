First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $232.17

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.17 and traded as low as $225.05. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $225.05, with a volume of 125 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $712.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.96.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $12.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 5.45%.

About First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

