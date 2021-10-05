First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Holdings Decreased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,967 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $14,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, YCG LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $103.92 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $113.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.93 and its 200-day moving average is $103.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.