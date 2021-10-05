First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,600 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 496,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of SKYY traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.55. 19,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,772. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $113.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.