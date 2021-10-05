First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,444,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,647,000 after acquiring an additional 33,193 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 334.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the period.

FEX traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.97. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,037. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.36. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $62.20 and a one year high of $90.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

