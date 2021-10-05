First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the August 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.19. 56,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,009. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $20.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

