First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTXD. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 111.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,592. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $36.72.

