First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 201.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,081 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,318,000 after buying an additional 2,506,572 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,506,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,016,000 after purchasing an additional 641,305 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,920,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,269,000 after purchasing an additional 884,855 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,741,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,313,000 after acquiring an additional 304,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,448,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,575,000 after acquiring an additional 230,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.27. 16,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,459. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

