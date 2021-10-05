Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) Short Interest Update

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,500 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 199,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 149,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 113,514 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 170,473 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 641,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 588,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 203,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 100,941 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FVE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.15. 43,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,998. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. Five Star Senior Living has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $131.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.31). Five Star Senior Living had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $258.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.74 million. Research analysts predict that Five Star Senior Living will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

