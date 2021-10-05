Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 444.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,998 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Floor & Decor worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FND. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 317.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,068,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth approximately $24,138,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,972,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,418,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,676,000 after acquiring an additional 172,592 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FND has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.39.

Shares of FND stock opened at $115.46 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $132.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $5,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,100 shares of company stock worth $47,612,766 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

