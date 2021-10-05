Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) traded up 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $183.00 and last traded at $183.00. 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.96.

About Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF)

Flughafen ZÃ¼rich AG operates the ZÃ¼rich Airport in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.