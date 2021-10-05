Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 211.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLUX. Zacks Investment Research cut Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. Flux Power has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 60.55% and a negative return on equity of 190.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flux Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Flux Power during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Flux Power by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Flux Power by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 48,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 1,008.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 210,641 shares during the period. 30.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

