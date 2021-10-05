Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 211.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

FLUX stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 60.55% and a negative return on equity of 190.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flux Power will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flux Power by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 48,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Flux Power by 1,008.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 210,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Flux Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Flux Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the period. 30.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

