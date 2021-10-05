FlypMe 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,499.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last week, FlypMe has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $763,441.27 and $1,499.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00052491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00255496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00110703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013212 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

