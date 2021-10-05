Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.70

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 124101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

FSUGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortescue Metals Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $3.058 per share. This is a positive change from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.41%.

About Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

