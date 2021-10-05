Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.79

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.79 and last traded at C$4.81, with a volume of 104748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FVI shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.47.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$148.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

