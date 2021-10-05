Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FPRUY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FPRUY stock remained flat at $$34.77 during trading hours on Tuesday. Fraport has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average is $33.37.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

