Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FPRUY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FPRUY stock remained flat at $$34.77 during trading hours on Tuesday. Fraport has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average is $33.37.

About Fraport

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

