Freicoin (FRC) Reaches Market Cap of $887,061.67

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 88.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Freicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Freicoin has a total market capitalization of $887,061.67 and $621.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Freicoin has traded up 147.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

