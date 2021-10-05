FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.09

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.09 and traded as high as $35.24. FS Bancorp shares last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 7,607 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $286.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.21.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.85 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $136,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 1,968 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $66,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,708 shares of company stock worth $367,439 over the last 90 days. 11.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

