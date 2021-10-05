FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,359 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.98% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FJUN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $766,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $538,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth approximately $452,000.

FJUN stock opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.91. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $31.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17.

