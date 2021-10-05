FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,359 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.98% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FJUN. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $201,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $327,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $31.48 and a one year high of $37.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.91.

