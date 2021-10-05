FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Raymond James

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 76.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.64. FTC Solar has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

