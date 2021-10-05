FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 176.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,242 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 127,741 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of FuelCell Energy worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCEL. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at $103,000. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 4.98. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

