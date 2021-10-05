FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.43

Shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.43 and traded as high as $79.83. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $78.90, with a volume of 17,462 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FUJIFILM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.15.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

