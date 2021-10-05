Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,241,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 323,794 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $76,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,048,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,446,000 after buying an additional 640,256 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,671,000 after buying an additional 3,040,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,268,000 after purchasing an additional 310,764 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 47.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,615,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,443,000 after purchasing an additional 836,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,078,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,096,000 after purchasing an additional 43,807 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

JEF stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $38.55. 20,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,342. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.