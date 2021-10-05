Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 372,617 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,201,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,617 shares during the quarter. Olin makes up 1.3% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.62% of Olin worth $194,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Olin by 7.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

NYSE OLN traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,710. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $52.01.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

