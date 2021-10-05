Fundamenta Price Up 32.3% Over Last Week (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $428,341.59 and approximately $8,856.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00061588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00109746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.90 or 0.00138176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,401.47 or 0.99635886 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.03 or 0.06646208 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002752 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,724,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,406 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

