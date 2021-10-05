FUNToken (FUN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22.07 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $214.80 million and approximately $22.07 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.57 or 0.08232564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00053281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.00260181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00111720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013035 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,994,873,521 coins and its circulating supply is 10,894,873,521 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.