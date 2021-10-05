Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Futu by 266.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Futu in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $204.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FUTU shares. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

